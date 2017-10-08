Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 450 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $1,566,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John H. Wyatt sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $1,029,209.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE SWK) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,740 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average of $140.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.89 and a 12-month high of $157.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.92%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post $7.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

