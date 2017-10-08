Moog (MOG.A) and Triumph Group (TGI) Critical Review

Moog (NYSE: MOG.A) and Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Moog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Triumph Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Moog shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Triumph Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Triumph Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Moog does not pay a dividend. Triumph Group pays out -12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Moog has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Group has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Moog and Triumph Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog 5.50% 14.06% 4.83% Triumph Group -1.89% 28.96% 5.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moog and Triumph Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog N/A N/A N/A $3.75 N/A Triumph Group $3.42 billion 0.46 $400.81 million ($1.32) -24.02

Triumph Group has higher revenue and earnings than Moog. Triumph Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moog, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Moog and Triumph Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 0 2 0 0 2.00 Triumph Group 3 6 3 0 2.00

Moog presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of Infinity. Triumph Group has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.36%. Given Moog’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Moog is more favorable than Triumph Group.

Summary

Triumph Group beats Moog on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moog

Moog Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices. Its Aircraft Controls segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft, and provides aftermarket support. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance and other defense applications. Its Industrial Systems segment serves a global customer base across various markets. Its Components segment offers slip rings, fiber optic rotary joints, motors, sensors and handpieces product line. Its Medical Devices segment focuses on infusion therapy and enteral clinical nutrition.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls and distributes a portfolio of aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. The Company offers a range of products and services to the aerospace industry through three segments: Triumph Aerostructures Group, whose companies are engaged in the design, manufacture, assembly and integration of metallic and composite aerostructures and structural components for the aerospace original equipment manufacturer (OEM) market; Triumph Aerospace Systems Group, whose companies design, engineer and manufacture a range of build-to-print components, assemblies and systems also for the OEM market, and Triumph Aftermarket Services Group, whose companies serve aircraft fleets, such as commercial airlines, the United States military and cargo carriers, through the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft components and accessories manufactured by third parties.

