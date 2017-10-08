Monsanto Company (MON) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MON has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monsanto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Monsanto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto in a report on Friday, September 1st. Vetr upgraded Monsanto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.35 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on Monsanto from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.45.

Monsanto (MON) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.73. 1,466,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.07. Monsanto has a 52 week low of $97.35 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Monsanto had a return on equity of 42.40% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monsanto will post $5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Monsanto’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

In other Monsanto news, EVP Robert T. Fraley sold 52,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.95, for a total transaction of $6,181,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett D. Begemann sold 22,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,717,479.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,243.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,910 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,439 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Puplava Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monsanto by 0.4% in the second quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monsanto by 0.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its position in shares of Monsanto by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Monsanto by 1.2% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monsanto by 0.5% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monsanto

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

