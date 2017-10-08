Moneygram International (MGI) and The Competition Critical Contrast

Moneygram International (NASDAQ: MGI) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Transaction & Payment Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Moneygram International to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Moneygram International Inc. alerts:

This table compares Moneygram International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Moneygram International $1.63 billion $226.70 million 33.21 Moneygram International Competitors $1.64 billion $481.00 million 28.94

Moneygram International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Moneygram International. Moneygram International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Moneygram International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Transaction & Payment Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of Moneygram International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Transaction & Payment Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moneygram International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moneygram International 2.03% -14.11% 1.22% Moneygram International Competitors 10.78% 15.97% 5.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Moneygram International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moneygram International 1 5 0 0 1.83 Moneygram International Competitors 114 697 1033 12 2.51

Moneygram International presently has a consensus price target of $14.16, indicating a potential downside of 11.17%. As a group, “Transaction & Payment Services” companies have a potential upside of 8.10%. Given Moneygram International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moneygram International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Moneygram International has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moneygram International’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moneygram International competitors beat Moneygram International on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products Segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions located across the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company’s offerings include money transfers, bill payment services, money order services and official check processing. The Company’s money transfer services enable its consumers to send and receive funds across the world through its global network of locations. The Company also offers Digital/Self-Service solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit and kiosk-based services.

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.