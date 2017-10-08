Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) opened at 12.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company’s market capitalization is $959.03 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.53) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 35,667 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $678,743.01. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 286,121 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,882.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $62,028.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,311.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,498 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,125,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,015,000 after purchasing an additional 351,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,868,000 after purchasing an additional 626,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,243,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,519,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,842,000 after purchasing an additional 197,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,787,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. The Company has developed generic version of LOVENOX (enoxaparin sodium injection) and COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate injection).

