Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MHK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.33.

Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) traded up 0.25% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.77. The company had a trading volume of 419,112 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $19.09 billion. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $175.52 and a 52-week high of $259.91.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post $13.50 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 19,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,022,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 137 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $33,808.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,704.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 35,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’ segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). Its manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile and vinyl flooring.

