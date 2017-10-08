Mohammad Shamim Sells 1,300 Shares of CarMax Inc (KMX) Stock

CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $98,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mohammad Shamim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Mohammad Shamim sold 13,938 shares of CarMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $921,023.04.

Shares of CarMax Inc (NYSE KMX) opened at 76.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.75. CarMax Inc has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $77.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax Inc will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on CarMax to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on CarMax from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS AG lowered CarMax from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,758,000 after purchasing an additional 380,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,142,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,177,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 706,369 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,763 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

