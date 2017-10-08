Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS AG raised Mizuho Financial Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) opened at 3.54 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 490,920.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,096,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,232 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,047,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 932,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,677,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 314,712 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,472,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 258,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 208,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 138,796 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc (MHFG) is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international financial services in Japan and other countries. The Company’s segments include MHBK, MHTB, MHSC and Others. The MHBK segment includes Personal Banking; Retail Banking; Corporate Banking (Large Corporations); Corporate Banking; Financial Institutions & Public Sector Business; International Banking, and Trading and others.

