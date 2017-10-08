Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 3,758 Shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 1,708.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Priceline Group were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Priceline Group in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Priceline Group in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Priceline Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Priceline Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Priceline Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Priceline Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Priceline Group from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Priceline Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of The Priceline Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS AG reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,952.67.

The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1918.00. 291,219 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,842.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,859.42. The Priceline Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,422.19 and a 1-year high of $2,067.99. The firm has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.47.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.25 by $0.89. The Priceline Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.93 earnings per share. The Priceline Group’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Priceline Group Inc. will post $74.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,845.97, for a total transaction of $225,208.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,479,571.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan L. Docter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,875.90, for a total transaction of $4,689,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,384,080 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Priceline Group Company Profile

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

