Press coverage about Middleburg Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBRG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Middleburg Financial Corp. earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4697361677663 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Middleburg Financial Corp. (MBRG) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.11” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/middleburg-financial-corp-mbrg-receives-media-sentiment-score-of-0-11.html.

About Middleburg Financial Corp.

Middleburg Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its primary operations through two subsidiaries, Middleburg Bank and Middleburg Investment Group, Inc The Company has another subsidiary, MFC Capital Trust II. The Company’s segments are Commercial & Retail Banking, which includes loans, investment securities and deposit accounts; Wealth Management, including wealth management activities, and Mortgage Banking, which includes mortgage banking activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Middleburg Financial Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleburg Financial Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.