Microsemi Corporation (MSCC) Shares Sold by Daruma Capital Management LLC

Daruma Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Microsemi Corporation worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsemi Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsemi Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 9.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 13.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsemi Corporation news, insider Dennis R. Leibel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $157,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,577.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick C. Goerner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $600,076 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microsemi Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Microsemi Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Microsemi Corporation (MSCC) remained flat at $52.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,916 shares. Microsemi Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83.

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Microsemi Corporation had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $458.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsemi Corporation will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsemi Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 43% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsemi Corporation Profile

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

