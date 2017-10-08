Microsemi Corporation (MSCC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Microsemi Corporation worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsemi Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Microsemi Corporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Microsemi Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Microsemi Corporation by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Microsemi Corporation by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microsemi Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Microsemi Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsemi Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ MSCC) opened at 52.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. Microsemi Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $458.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.87 million. Microsemi Corporation had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsemi Corporation will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsemi Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 43% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Dennis R. Leibel sold 3,000 shares of Microsemi Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $157,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,577.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frederick C. Goerner sold 1,500 shares of Microsemi Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $75,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $600,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

