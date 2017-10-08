Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Director Sells $63,600.00 in Stock

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $63,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yoseph Bornstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Yoseph Bornstein sold 50,000 shares of Microbot Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $62,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Yoseph Bornstein sold 50,000 shares of Microbot Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $59,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Yoseph Bornstein sold 20,000 shares of Microbot Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Yoseph Bornstein sold 45,610 shares of Microbot Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $46,066.10.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) opened at 1.31 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $57.69 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Microbot Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $15.66.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.44. On average, equities analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. will post ($25.02) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBOT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Microbot Medical by 90,909.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microbot Medical by 252.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,561 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, formerly StemCells, Inc, is a medical device company. The Company specializes in the researching, designing, developing and commercializing transformational micro-robotic medical technologies leveraging the artificial and natural lumens within the human body. It is engaged in developing its two product candidates: the Self Cleaning Shunt (SCS) for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope that the Company is developing for use in colonoscopy procedures.

