Michael L. Baur Sells 13,700 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $601,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,083.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) opened at 44.30 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 42,757.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,121,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,479 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 33.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 849,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,241,000 after purchasing an additional 211,471 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 24.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 666,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 129,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,273,000 after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 47.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 274,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,192 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

ScanSource, Inc is a provider of technology products and solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries provide solutions for technology manufacturers and sell to resellers in technology markets, such as point-of-sale (POS) and Barcode, Networking and Security, Communications and Emerging Technologies. It operates through two segments: Worldwide Barcode & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services.

