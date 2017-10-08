Michael Danson Sells 1,700,000 Shares of GlobalData PLC (DATA) Stock

GlobalData PLC (LON:DATA) insider Michael Danson sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.16), for a total value of £9,180,000 ($12,176,681.26).

Shares of GlobalData PLC (LON:DATA) opened at 562.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 566.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 535.45. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 576.25 million. GlobalData PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 387.65 and a 52-week high of GBX 635.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Separately, N+1 Singer reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of GlobalData PLC in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

GlobalData PLC Company Profile

GlobalData Plc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides business information and services across various platforms in the consumer, information and communications technology (ICT), and healthcare markets. The Company serves a range of industries, such as consumer, retail, technology, healthcare and financial services.

