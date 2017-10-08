MetLife, Inc. (MET) Shares Sold by Broadview Advisors LLC

Broadview Advisors LLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Broadview Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 583.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) opened at 53.02 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.76 and a beta of 1.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.11 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post $4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

