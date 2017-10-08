Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure sensor and mission processing subsystems for defense and intelligence programs. The Company’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs with over 25 different defense prime contractors. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) opened at 53.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 0.41. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $53.54.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $227,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,629,094.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald M. Haines II sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $129,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,466,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $1,120,368. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 242,823.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,540,000 after buying an additional 6,643,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,118,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,230,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,293,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,453,000 after purchasing an additional 62,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

