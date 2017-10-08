Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Merck & were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Merck & by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Merck & by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 163,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & by 2,116.0% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 211,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 64.55 on Friday. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.29 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $176.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Merck & had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Merck &’s payout ratio is 76.11%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS AG increased their target price on Merck & from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 target price on Merck & and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Merck & in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Merck & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.81.

Merck & Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

