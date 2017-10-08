Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,565,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.06% of Medidata Solutions worth $357,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 32.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 932,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,918,000 after buying an additional 228,915 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 8.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael L. Capone sold 5,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $372,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medidata Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ MDSO) opened at 81.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.89 and a beta of 1.77. Medidata Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.28 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Medidata Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medidata Solutions, Inc. will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medidata Solutions Profile

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

