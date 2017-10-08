Medical Properties Trust (MPW) & CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Head to Head Survey

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and CareTrust REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $610.24 million 7.48 $501.71 million $0.83 15.72 CareTrust REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.45 41.62

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 42.25% 7.54% 3.83% CareTrust REIT 24.02% 5.76% 3.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Medical Properties Trust and CareTrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 2 4 6 0 2.33 CareTrust REIT 0 4 3 0 2.43

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.28%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.12%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 115.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT pays out 164.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats CareTrust REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and selectively in foreign jurisdictions. The Company’s segment is its investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans, as well as any equity investments in its tenants. The Company conducts its operations through MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. The Company acquires and develops healthcare facilities, and leases the facilities to healthcare operating companies under long-term net leases. The Company makes mortgage loans to healthcare operators collateralized by their real estate assets. As of February 24, 2017, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 232 properties, including 215 facilities (of the 220 facilities that it owns) were leased to 30 tenants, five were under development, and the remaining assets were in the form of mortgage loans to four operators.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It makes investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, its real estate portfolio included 154 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), SNF Campuses, assisted living facilities and independent living facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the 93 facilities leased to The Ensign Group, Inc. had a total of 9,916 beds and units and are located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington; the 16 facilities leased to affiliates of Pristine Senior Living, LLC had a total of 1,488 beds and units; and the 42 remaining leased properties had a total of 3,515 beds and units and are located in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

