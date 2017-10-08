McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Stake Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 754.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,841 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of McCormick & Company, worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,264,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 301,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, by 956.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,405,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,872,000 after purchasing an additional 368,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,631,000 after purchasing an additional 74,953 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, by 26.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,252,000 after purchasing an additional 207,600 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) opened at 98.18 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $88.64 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.53.

McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. McCormick & Company,’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post $4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.93%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $115.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of McCormick & Company, in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Edward Jones raised shares of McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/mccormick-company-incorporated-mkc-stake-increased-by-balyasny-asset-management-llc.html.

In related news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.