Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,423 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 483.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,236,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,730 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 190,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1,536.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 327,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 307,509 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 363,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 339,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 781,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $159,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $452,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,943 shares of company stock worth $6,426,166. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ MXIM) traded up 0.21% on Friday, hitting $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,947 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.05. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $49.70.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

