Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $326,000 in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Stock

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 346.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 99,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 40,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 93,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ RUTH) traded up 0.94% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 111,381 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $650.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments. As of December 25, 2016, the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment included 68 Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants and one Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurant, and the franchise operations segment included 81 franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants.

