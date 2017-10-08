Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:LVNTA) Director Mark C. Vadon sold 273,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $6,402,521.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,300 shares in the company, valued at $14,742,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:LVNTA) opened at 59.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $62.41.

Get Liberty Interactive Corporation alerts:

Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:LVNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Liberty Interactive Corporation had a net margin of 653.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Analysts expect that Liberty Interactive Corporation will post $5.10 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mark C. Vadon Sells 273,729 Shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (LVNTA) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/mark-c-vadon-sells-273729-shares-of-liberty-interactive-corporation-lvnta-stock.html.

LVNTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Interactive Corporation from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 18.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Interactive Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), Backcountry.com, Inc (Backcountry), Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding), CommerceHub and Evite, Inc (Evite) and its equity affiliates Expedia, Inc (Expedia), HSN, Inc (HSN), FTD Companies, Inc (FTD), Interval Leisure Group, Inc (Interval Leisure Group) and LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Interactive Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Interactive Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.