Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.04

News articles about Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marine Petroleum Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the energy company an impact score of 47.7389747888044 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) traded down 1.25% on Friday, reaching $3.96. 14,837 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.46.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/marine-petroleum-trust-marps-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-04.html.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.