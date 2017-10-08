Marcus Corporation (The) (MCS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark Co.

Benchmark Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Marcus Corporation (The) in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus Corporation (The) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Marcus Corporation (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Marcus Corporation (The) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Marcus Corporation (The) from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) opened at 28.35 on Wednesday. Marcus Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $788.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63.

Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Marcus Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marcus Corporation will post $1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Marcus Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus Corporation (The) by 11.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marcus Corporation (The) by 28.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marcus Corporation (The) during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus Corporation (The) by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 364,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Marcus Corporation (The) by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus Corporation (The)

The Marcus Corporation operates principally in two business segments: Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and Nebraska, and a family entertainment center in Wisconsin. The Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska, and manages hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, Georgia, Florida and California.

