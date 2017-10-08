Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a $19.00 price target on Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays PLC set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.28.

Get Marathon Oil Corporation alerts:

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) opened at 13.55 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $11.52 billion. Marathon Oil Corporation has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $19.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative net margin of 140.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Marathon Oil Corporation’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Corporation will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/marathon-oil-corporation-mro-given-a-19-00-price-target-by-scotiabank-analysts.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Marathon Oil Corporation’s payout ratio is -2.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 4,827.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,176,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,693,396,000 after buying an additional 105,001,815 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 112.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,832,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,911,000 after buying an additional 28,514,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,869,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,340,940,000 after buying an additional 2,870,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,063,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,258,000 after buying an additional 1,350,863 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 39.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,805,000 after buying an additional 1,341,589 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil Corporation

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.