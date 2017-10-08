ManpowerGroup (MAN) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,106,000 after acquiring an additional 28,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,286,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,840,000 after acquiring an additional 267,064 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,838,000 after acquiring an additional 119,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,673,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after acquiring an additional 339,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $226,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $261,267.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,376.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,858 shares of company stock valued at $13,029,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup (MAN) opened at 122.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average is $107.63. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $70.64 and a one year high of $122.61.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post $6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

