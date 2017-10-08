MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MX. BidaskClub raised MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) opened at 11.60 on Wednesday. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $394.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of -0.33.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation news, Director Marc Lasry sold 4,088,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $44,896,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tavakoli Nader bought 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $417,197.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,209.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation during the second quarter worth $7,774,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation by 46.8% during the second quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 743,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation by 91.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 436,509 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation during the first quarter worth $3,504,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation by 24.0% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after buying an additional 303,818 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The Company provides technology platforms for analog, mixed signal, power, high voltage, non-volatile memory and Radio Frequency (RF) applications.

