Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Magellan Health reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magellan Health.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGLN. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Sunday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.35. 94,983 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58. Magellan Health has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $88.10.

In other news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 604 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $50,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel N. Gregoire sold 14,114 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $1,130,672.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,873.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,479 shares of company stock worth $27,870,009 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 60,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc is engaged in the healthcare management business. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. It is focused on managing special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Its Healthcare includes its management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program (EAP) services, management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management, and the integrated management of physical, behavioral and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations, delivered through Magellan Complete Care (MCC).

