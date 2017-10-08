Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,674 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.70% of Brunswick Corporation worth $38,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick Corporation news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $174,465.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 219,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,004,572.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Brunswick Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick Corporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE BC) opened at 57.58 on Friday. Brunswick Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Brunswick Corporation had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Corporation will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Brunswick Corporation’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

