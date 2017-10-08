Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.41% of EastGroup Properties worth $40,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) opened at 89.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.99 and a 1-year high of $91.51.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.02%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

