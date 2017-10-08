Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $45.92 Million Position in On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.61% of On Assignment worth $45,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of On Assignment by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of On Assignment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,920,000 after buying an additional 22,047 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of On Assignment by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 34,446 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of On Assignment by 521.5% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 57,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 48,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of On Assignment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,328,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period.

Shares of On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) opened at 55.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. On Assignment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 30.65.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.96 million. On Assignment had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that On Assignment, Inc. will post $2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of On Assignment in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded On Assignment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded On Assignment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on On Assignment from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. On Assignment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

On Assignment Profile

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

