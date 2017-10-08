Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd (MDA) PT Raised to C$90.00

Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd (TSE:MDA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Friday. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CSFB boosted their target price on Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.57.

Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE MDA) opened at 70.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.26.

About Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA) is a Canada-based communications and information company. The Company provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations across the world. MDA operates through two segments: Communications segment, and Surveillance and Intelligence segment.

