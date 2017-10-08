LyondellBasell Industries NV’s (LYB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reiterated their hold rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Cowen and Company currently has a $90.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LYB. UBS AG restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries NV from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a hold rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LyondellBasell Industries NV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE LYB) opened at 98.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post $9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $287,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 0.4% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 0.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 1.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

