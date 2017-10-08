Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Stake Maintained by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 2.43% of Lydall worth $22,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 417,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 52,484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 168,285.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,322 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $147,352.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $63.00 price target on Lydall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Lydall, Inc. (LDL) traded up 0.43% during trading on Friday, hitting $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 64,421 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $998.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.73. Lydall, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.14 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Lydall had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $174.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lydall, Inc. will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs and manufactures specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications. The Company’s segments are Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers.

