lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) Position Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16,053.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,598,364 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.06% of lululemon athletica inc. worth $156,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica inc. during the second quarter worth about $6,305,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in lululemon athletica inc. by 76.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 36,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,272,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in lululemon athletica inc. during the second quarter worth about $15,258,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in lululemon athletica inc. by 98.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica inc. alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on lululemon athletica inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica inc. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded lululemon athletica inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of lululemon athletica inc. in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on lululemon athletica inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. lululemon athletica inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu-position-boosted-by-janus-henderson-group-plc.html.

Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) traded down 0.74% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,664 shares. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. lululemon athletica inc. had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post $2.41 EPS for the current year.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.