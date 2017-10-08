Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $100.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Get Lowe's Companies Inc. alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE LOW) opened at 81.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/lowes-companies-inc-low-rating-reiterated-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In other news, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $163,685.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $614,889.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,757.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,377,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,045,875,000 after buying an additional 58,073,138 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 204.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,018,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,174,000 after buying an additional 5,380,759 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,694,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,610,000 after buying an additional 3,732,153 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,457.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,787,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $293,669,000 after buying an additional 3,544,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,871,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,250,843,000 after buying an additional 2,650,045 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.