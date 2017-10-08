Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF) Lowered to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LGF. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) remained flat at $26.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $35.13.

About Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.

