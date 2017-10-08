Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ LINC) opened at 2.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $57.60 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Lincoln Educational Services Corporation had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post ($0.46) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 78,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a provider of post-secondary education. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Transitional. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades (automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), welding and manufacturing).

