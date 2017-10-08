Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Stake Lifted by Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 538.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1,329.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 156,245 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 70.5% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,704,000 after purchasing an additional 142,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Liberty Property Trust (LPT) traded up 0.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.64. 650,493 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 47.24%. Liberty Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post $1.23 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Property Trust declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, October 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

