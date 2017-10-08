Macquarie reissued their buy rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:FWONA) in a research report released on Thursday morning. Macquarie currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, FBR & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Get Liberty Media Corporation alerts:

Liberty Media Corporation (FWONA) opened at 38.77 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $992.82 million. Liberty Media Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Liberty Media Corporation’s (FWONA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/liberty-media-corporations-fwona-buy-rating-reiterated-at-macquarie.html.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $755,820.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,634,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,485,942.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $5,708,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,708,427 shares in the company, valued at $101,051,411.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,826 shares of company stock worth $6,530,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,162,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,162,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.