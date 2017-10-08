Liberty Global PLC (LILA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty LiLAC Group is a cable company. The Company provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony and mobile services primarily in Europe, Chile, Puerto Rico and internationally. Liberty LiLAC Group is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Liberty Global PLC in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Macquarie downgraded Liberty Global PLC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Liberty Global PLC from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Global PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Liberty Global PLC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.31.

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ LILA) traded down 2.76% on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 303,425 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.23 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global PLC by 989,600.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global PLC in the second quarter worth $212,000. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its position in Liberty Global PLC by 2.2% in the second quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,830,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 40,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Global PLC by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Liberty Global PLC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global PLC Company Profile

LiLAC Group provides various broadband services over cable distribution systems, and mobile services in Chile and Puerto Rico. It offers triple-play services consisting of video, broadband Internet, and fixed-line telephony services in 34 communities within Santiago; and 42 communities outside Santiago, including Iquique, Antofagasta, Concepción, Viña del Mar, Valparaiso, and Rancagua, as well as smaller cities across Chile.

