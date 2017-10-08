LGI Homes, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a report released on Thursday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2018 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGIH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) opened at 52.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.12. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $54.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $324.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Michael Larry Snider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $160,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,793,137.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,551 shares in the company, valued at $7,387,211.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,743,735. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

