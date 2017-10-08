Lennox International, Inc. (LII) PT Raised to $193.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on Lennox International from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) opened at 184.32 on Friday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $140.97 and a 12-month high of $192.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. Lennox International had a return on equity of 1,821.73% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post $7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 11,387 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.75, for a total transaction of $1,944,330.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 181,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,975,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Moon sold 2,350 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $402,907.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,216 shares of company stock worth $2,431,048. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,122,000 after purchasing an additional 128,170 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

