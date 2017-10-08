Legal & General Group Plc Has $396,000 Position in Straight Path Communications Inc (STRP)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Straight Path Communications Inc (NASDAQ:STRP) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Straight Path Communications were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Straight Path Communications during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Straight Path Communications during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Straight Path Communications during the second quarter worth about $808,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Straight Path Communications during the second quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Straight Path Communications during the second quarter worth about $916,000.

In other Straight Path Communications news, major shareholder Howard S. Jonas sold 21,213 shares of Straight Path Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.11, for a total transaction of $3,799,460.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard S. Jonas sold 145,579 shares of Straight Path Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $26,105,226.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,738.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,644 shares of company stock valued at $42,279,170 in the last quarter.

Shares of Straight Path Communications Inc (STRP) opened at 182.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.09. Straight Path Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $235.88. The company’s market cap is $2.31 billion.

Straight Path Communications Company Profile

Straight Path Communications Inc is a communications asset company. The Company owns Straight Path Spectrum, Inc (Straight Path Spectrum), Straight Path Ventures, LLC (Straight Path Ventures), and Straight Path IP Group, Inc (Straight Path IP Group). The Company’s segments include Straight Path Spectrum, Straight Path Ventures and Straight Path IP Group.

