Lee Financial Co Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Altria Group (MO)

Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AT Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) opened at 62.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.90. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $994,959.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,590,842.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $1,959,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $67.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Altria Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

