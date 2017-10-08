Lee Chen Sells 25,000 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $193,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lee Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A10 Networks Inc. alerts:

On Tuesday, September 26th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $164,250.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $166,500.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $164,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $152,250.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $160,250.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $158,500.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $170,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $158,750.00.

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) opened at 7.64 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $450.99 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lee Chen Sells 25,000 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/lee-chen-sells-25000-shares-of-a10-networks-inc-aten-stock.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in A10 Networks by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in A10 Networks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,263 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,876,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 319,179 shares during the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Bank of America Corporation reduced their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of software and hardware solutions. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.