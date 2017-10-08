Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Lawson Products (LAWS) opened at 25.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $228.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.58. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Analysts expect that Lawson Products will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neil E. Jenkins sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $127,281.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Lawson Products by 11.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,210,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 232,616 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 187,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lawson Products by 22.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 29.6% in the second quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 68,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Lawson Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 338,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc is a distributor of products and services the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market. The Company’s product categories include fastening systems, fluid power, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety, welding and metal repair, and other.

