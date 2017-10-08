Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) Price Target to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.30.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy (BIR) opened at 5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, insider Myles Bosman bought 5,700 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,692.00. Insiders have purchased 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $116,783 in the last 90 days.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the development, production and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Its operations are concentrated within core area, the Peace River Arch, which is centered over 90 kilometers northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta, adjacent to the Alberta/British Columbia border.

